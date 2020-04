Hi. I am 30 year old man who is working near the Tokyo international airport.

I'm looking for a room mate who is native English speaker.

The reason why I'm looking for is I have to improve my English in a few years.



As for my English, I speak at a level good enough to survive in a foreign countries I guess...

Because I have studied abroad for about 1 year.



I hope we'll move to around Tenkubashi to Keikyu Kamata. Moving date will be July to September. Other than these, I have fixed nothing.

Anyway if you are interested in, feel free to contact me please. Thank you.