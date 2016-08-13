Private room available! / Close to Naha city

private room available now!



Rent: 38,000 yen/month

Utilities fee : 12,000 yen/month (Includes electricity, water, gas, internet, household things etc...)

Handling fee : 10,000 yen→This is only when you check in(only for 1st month)



No need deposit and guarantor. First moving cost is 60,000 yen only.



From next month is 50,000 yen/month only for a room.



Fully furnished, WIFI, private room.



Located on Urasoe city which is close to Naha city. 15 min to Naha city and beach resort by bus. Only a 5 min walk to the bus stop and grocery store from house.

Good safe environment in great location.



A room is completely private with a key, so you can protect your privacy.

The room includes bed, fridge, air-conditioner, closet, desk and chair, internet etc...

Showers and toilets will be shared.

Minimum contract is more than 1 month.

welcome foreign student and business man and women in Okinawa!