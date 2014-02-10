Private room [54,000yen] Tokyo Setagaya Private room in a 4 room apartment.

Roommate Wanted - Sangenjaya, near Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan



We are looking for a, non-smoking flatmate who needs an accommodation in Sangenjyaya, 2 stops (4 minutes) from Shibuya. The flatsharing is managed under the Western style.



ROOM 3

54000 + 6000(utility fee) = 60000 per month



View is unobstructed by other buildings due to low building regulations of the neighbour.

This room is the next to the #4 room.

*TV aerial socket

*Internet socket (free internet)



All flatmates will share:

dining and kitchen

refrigerator

microwave oven

dishwasher

tableware

home telephone

vacuum / mop



Where is the Sangenjaya?

Access and Local info are here



Interested applicants are welcomed to come view the flat. Please email with a list of time and dates you are available for viewing.



flat & equipment

The flat 61 square meters and located on the 4th floor (top). Only thing I would like to mention is that the building does not have a lift. This is quite common in Japan and it also provides a good exercise.



All rooms come equip with an air conditioner and basic furnishing (bedding, table, cabinet)



Please email us if you are interested, thank you!