Private room available! / Close to Naha city

No.216370 シェアハウス/ゲストハウス
個室 個室が提供できます
喫煙/禁煙 禁煙
シェアハウス ? Far East LLC
地域 ? 沖縄県
投稿日 2020/04/26 17:39
更新の有無 ? 更新有り
2020/04/26 17:40
家賃 ? 40,000円(月額)
性別 気にしない ?
連絡先 ?
詐欺に注意(読む)

相手にお金を送らないで!

この募集者にメールで連絡する


上のリンクから問題なくメールを送ることができる場合は、こちらをお使いください。
でメールを送る
でメールを送る
でメールを送る
メールアドレスを表示する
携帯電話等他の機器からメールを送りたいのでアドレスだけを知りたい方はこちらをクリックしてください
* メールアドレスについて
[ ルームシェアジャパン FAQ ]
[webメール]

「メールを送る」がエラーになる場合

この投稿に違反や問題点を見つけたら、以下のボタンを押してご協力ください。
クレジットカードが必要です

private room available now!

Rent: 40,000 yen/month
Utilities fee : 12,000 yen/month (Includes electricity, water, gas, internet, household things etc...)
Handling fee : 10,000 yen→This is only when you check in(only for 1st month)

No need deposit and guarantor. First moving cost is 62,000 yen only.

From next month is 52,000 yen/month only for a room.

Fully furnished, WIFI, private room.

Located on Urasoe city which is close to Naha city. 15 min to Naha city and beach resort by bus. Only a 5 min walk to the bus stop and grocery store from house.
Good safe environment in great location.

A room is completely private with a key, so you can protect your privacy.
The room includes bed, fridge, air-conditioner, closet, desk and chair, internet etc...
Showers and toilets will be shared.
Minimum contract is more than 1 month.
welcome foreign student and business man and women in Okinawa!

シェアハウス ゲストハウス 個室
個室
シェアハウス ゲストハウス キッチン
キッチン
シェアハウス ゲストハウス シャワー
シャワー
シェアハウス ゲストハウス ランドリー
ランドリー
シェアハウス ゲストハウス 個室
個室
シェアハウス ゲストハウス リビング
リビング
シェアハウス ゲストハウス 個室
個室
シェアハウス ゲストハウス ベランダ
ベランダ
シェアハウス ゲストハウス トイレ
トイレ
Image Slider
同じ地域にある募集
個室有りのシェアハウ…
地域: 沖縄県
[シェアハウス/ゲストハウス]
家賃: 40,000円
普通のアパート。男女…
地域: 沖縄県
[シェアハウス/ゲストハウス]
家賃: 39,800円
国際通りまで徒歩10…
地域: 沖縄県
[シェアハウス/ゲストハウス]
家賃: 45,000円
ゲストハウス/シェア…
地域: 沖縄県
[シェアハウス/ゲストハウス]
家賃: 40,000円

ご利用上の注意

ルームシェアジャパンは無料の掲示板サービスです。掲載の情報は各投稿者によるもので、投稿内容が本当かどうかや、それによって直接、間接に生じたどんな損失や被害について、運営者は一切の責任を持ちません。また、運営者は、いつでも、いかなる理由であれ、利用者に何らの通知をすることなく、内容を削除、修正、補充する権利を留保し、その結果については一切責任を負いません。投稿者・閲覧者は、以上の内容に同意した上でこのサイトを利用しているものとします。