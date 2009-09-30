J&Fハウス関西2(シェアハウス)　/ 　大阪/梅田まで15分、三ノ宮まで約25分!シアタールームも完備!　神戸エリア初の大型シェアハウス!

※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※





●●6カ月以上ご利用のお客様対象、初月賃料無料キャンペーン!!!●●





※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※





神戸エリア初の大型シェアハウス。駐輪場もあるので、通勤通学にはとっても便利です。



阪急神戸本線武庫之荘駅から電車で約15分で大阪/梅田駅、三ノ宮までも約25分へアクセスできます。



各部屋にWIFI/無料インターネット接続環境・でエアコン・冷蔵庫などが最初から付いています。



世界中の人々が集まるゲストハウス!異文化・語学にご興味ある方には最適。一度御連絡ください!



阪急神戸線「武庫之荘駅」より徒歩13分にある全81室の大型シェアハウスです!







○J&Fハウス関西.2:http://www.jafnet.co.jp/plaza/jp/?action_obj=Estate&action=detail&estate_code=7&room_code=1



--------------------------------------------------



6カ月以上の長期ご滞在のお客様向けに、初月賃料無料キャンペーンをスタートいたしました!!

We have started the first month rent free campaign for customers staying for 6 months or longer! !



*詳細につきましてはお気軽にお問い合わせください。

*Please feel free to contact us for details.







【お問い合わせ】

TEL:06-6430-9935







-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※





●●●●●●●● First month rent free campaign for customers who use for 6 months or more! !! !!●●●●●●●●●





※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※





J&F House Kansai 2 is located on the Hankyu Kobe Line's Mukonoso Station and is the largest shared house in the Kobe area with 80 rooms!



It is a brand new house just opened in February 2011. Tenants are from Korea, Taiwan, Mongolia, India, Canada, America, and Germany (as of May 2011).



It only takes 15 minutes to get to Umeda, Osaka, and about 20 minutes to Sannomiya by train. It also only takes about 15 minutes by foot to reach the JR Kobe Line's Tachibana station.



There is a convenience store right next to the house as well as a large supermarket and lively shopping district (TSUTAYA, McDonald's, KFC, Hankyu Oasis, Omaru Peacock, etc.) near the station.



The area around the house is very quiet and there is a park inbetween the house and station where you can relax. We even have a theatre room inside the house!



There is also a large living room where you can relax and chat up other tenants. Each room comes with an air conditioner, small refrigerator, free internet connection, and digital TV service (must provide your own TV) so you can make a quick transition into your new lifestyle.



The entrance is protected by an auto-locking door to ensure the safety of tenants.



You can make a reservation for the house even if you are outside of Japan. We can assist you at the house in English or if you call our head office, we can also assist you in Chinese and Korean. We can't wait for you to join us at J&F House Kansai 2!









○J&Fハウス関西.2:http://www.jafnet.co.jp/plaza/jp/?action_obj=Estate&action=detail&estate_code=7&room_code=1



--------------------------------------------------



6カ月以上の長期ご滞在のお客様向けに、初月賃料無料キャンペーンをスタートいたしました!!

We have started the first month rent free campaign for customers staying for 6 months or longer! !



*詳細につきましてはお気軽にお問い合わせください。

*Please feel free to contact us for details.







【お問い合わせ】

TEL:06-6430-9935