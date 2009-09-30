菊名/新横浜/妙蓮寺　【戸建シェアハウス】　現在アメリカ人1名、チリ人1名、日本人2名

English text follows Japanese.

We have some members who can speak English



閲覧いただきありがとうございます。、



横浜まで5分、渋谷まで20分で行ける菊名駅、新幹線・JR横浜線・市営地下鉄も通る新横浜駅の2駅利用ができる戸建シェアハウス【サクラハウス】です。

※菊名駅(特急停車駅)

グローバルな雰囲気で英語と日本語で会話しており、入居者の国籍は問いません。





【以下物件情報】



①立地 菊名駅徒歩7分・新横浜駅徒歩11分

②月額費用 50,000円

・家賃40,000円

・雑費10,000円(水道光熱費・インターネット・一部消耗品費含む)



③初期費用(下記3点の合計)

・50,000円(入居翌月分の月額費用)

・ディポジット40,000円

・入居月の日割り月額費用

※ディポジットは更新費用として月500円、火災保険料として1500円を除いた金額を退去時に返却します。



④空く部屋 2階洋室6帖(収納・エアコン付)



⑤シェアハウスについて

静かな住宅街に建つ、5LDKの戸建タイプです。

12帖のリビング・トイレが二つ・3口コンロの広々キッチン・ゆとりのある脱衣スペース・バスタブ有り・その他階段下や屋根裏に収納があります。



⑥現在の入居者～男4人・女1人 30代前後です。うちアメリカ人男子1人・チリ人女子1人・日本人男2人です。



⑦入居時期

2021年3月28日(日)以降となります

ご内覧のご希望、ご興味のある方、ご質問等がある方は、是非一度お気軽にご連絡ください。



⑧その他備考

屋内禁煙

共有スペースには現在のところ月2回ハウスクリーニングが入ります。

食事は各自ですが、アットホームな雰囲気で、メンバーの誕生日会や気まぐれに飲みや鍋をしたりしてます。

コミュニティーの幅を広げたい方、共同生活を楽しみたい方、自由な雰囲気やノリが好きで、かつそれぞれの時間も大切にしたい方にオススメです。



⑨退去時のルール

退去時は、次の方をご自身で探していただきます。

その代わり礼金や仲介手数料が必要なく、家賃も周辺相場と比較して安いです。

募集は本サイトのようなネット掲示板経由か、他の入居者の知り合いが入居することもあります。



Welcome to Sakura House! Convenient location!! 7 minutes away from Kikuna Station



This share house is near Kikuna and Shin-Yokohama station. Yokohama station and the Shinkansen are also convenient to get to.

(Yokohama up to 6 minutes by train, 20 minutes to Shibuya, 28 minutes to Shinjuku)



This is a chill share house that has a total of 5 people.



We enjoy cooking, drinking, and talking together in the living room, and you have your own room to relax in.



Right now we are looking for someone who would be able to move in after March 28th 2021.

We prefer someone over 20, but please feel free send us a message. Foreigners are also welcome!



***House Details***



1. Rent : 50,000 yen

The rent includes all utilities and some consumable goods, such as toilet paper, detergent, etc.

When moving in we ask for the First month’s rent(by the day), Second month's rent (50,000) , a security deposit (40,000)

*Deposit will be back to you without insurance fee(1,500) and incidental expenses(500 per month)



2. The open room: one room

It is a second floor room, an A/C and closet are equipped.



3. The share house:

It has 5 bedrooms a living room and a kitchen. The main bathroom, which has a shower, bath, and toilet, is on the first floor, but there is a second toilet on the second floor. The kitchen had a 3 burner stove, oven, microwave, toaster, etc.

The house also has an attic that you can store some of your baggage in.



4. The house mates: Japanese who can speak English and an American!

Currently there are 1 American guy, 1 Chilean girl, 2 Japanese guys around 30 years old.



5. Notes: inside the house is non-smoking.

This house is good for anyone looking to meet new people, and who enjoy a free, relaxing, environment.





If you are interested, or have any questions, please feel free to contact us!