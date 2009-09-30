沖縄県中部:アメリカンガスオーブンがある広々キッチンが魅力の外国人向けマンション

English belows

半年間お休みしていたシェアハウスを再開します。

家具・家電付きで即入居可・寝具貸し有り。外人住宅でアメリカンなガスレンジがある広いキッチンが魅力。

車で5分でIC(那覇方面)があるので、那覇方面への通勤に便利。

家賃+光熱費で完全個室4万円で駐車場代など追加料金は一切ありません!

ご興味ある方はぜひぜひお気軽にご連絡くださいね!

==============================================

- 月4万(家賃+光熱費)

- 洋室6畳を個人の部屋としてご利用になれます。

- リビング

bluetoothオーディオ、ホワイトボード、ミシン、プロジェクター(Netflix込み)、キーボード・クラシックギター

- キッチン

アメリカンガスオーブン、電子レンジ・トースター、圧力電気釜(cook 4 me)、浄水器、冷蔵庫、ブレンダー

=====================================================

- 40,000 yen (includes rent & utilities)

- Western-style rooms, 6 tatami mats large, used for any of your work needs

- The rooms do not have locks; we ask that you handle the making of a room key and lock yourself if you would like one

- Alcohol and smoking is prohibited, as well as bringing in such substances

- If you are interested, we are open to phone calls. If there are any conflicts, we are open to discussion

=====================================================

About the Owners: Japanese wife (Web designer, graphic designer) and American husband (Engineer for an Apple Authorized Service Provider, Linguistics Masters student).

The couple met in 2016 by joining the same TEDx university organization. Husband came to Japan for a study abroad program and his wife was a student at the university and manager of the TEDx organization. The wife came into possession of a bar in Vietnam, began working with farmers throughout Shimane-prefecture, and finally moved to Okinawa in 2019. Since then, she's been working as a graphic designer. Husband began work as a high school teacher after graduating university. In 2020, he landed a job at an Apple Authorized Service Provider in Okinawa, starting in 2020.