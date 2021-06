TRAVEL COMPANION WITH FOREIGNER - SAIJO CITY EHIME- LEARN ENGLISH WHILE TRAVEL

HELLO ALL, I just returned from Australia and im originally from Sri Lanka. which is beautiful island with beaches and Animals. I intend to work in Saijo city as an Engineer. Im finding a place in SAIJO city, for the above price . I look someone because i also learning Japanese, and i Can teach you very good English Speaking .

I also cook meals where i can share with you.

Im impressed with Japanese culture and when i have spare time i would like to do volunteering and share my world travel experience with you.

im in LINE dan.mathota.



Please contact. I would like to stay 5 years in JAPAN

LOVE YOU ALL