新宿まで20分　外国人可　ペット可　Room available. 20min to Shinjuku. Foreigner OK. Pet OK.

(Click for more detail and see English below Japanese)

家から西武新宿線上石神井駅まで徒歩4分、そこから高田馬場駅まで14分、新宿駅まで16分。家主は外国通で英語を話せるので外国人も歓迎。 駐車場もあります。

一軒家で貸部屋は三室ありますが、一部屋(8畳洋室+2畳クローゼット/押し入れ) が空きましたので入居者を募集します。

部屋は、南向きで日当たりは抜群。鍵・家具・エアコン・TV端子付(BS・CS放送も見れます)、無線LAN(Wi-Fi)でインターネット可。部屋は広いので、2人(身内・恋人・親友同志など)でも住めます。以前男女のカップルが住んでいました。子持ちの方でも住めます。写真には写っていませんが、この他の家具も用意できます。

家賃 5.7万円、2人で住む場合は6.9万円。光熱費は住人で分担、4人で分担すれば6～8千円。



1階の4畳の台所・5畳の食堂・8畳の居間、浴室・洗面所(ドアロック付)・トイレ(ウォシュレット付)、2階のトイレ・洗面台・ミニキッチン・ベランダ等は共用。調理器具・食器、冷蔵庫、洗濯機・乾燥機などの生活必需品はすべて使用できます。



家は5LDKの一軒家で駐車場あり、静かな住宅街に15年前に新築。

駅には24時間営業のスーパ、帰り道には24時間営業のオリジン弁当・コンビ、深夜営業の飲食店などがありますので、女性の深夜帰宅も安全です。練馬区は23区内で最も生活費(特に食料品)が安い区です。



マンションと比べると、玄関・台所・浴室・洗面所等が広い、2階にも台所・洗面所・トイレがある、各部屋は、玄関・浴室・洗面所・トイレと廊で直接つながっているので、共有の居間・食堂等を通過せずに行き来できる、各部屋の日当たり・通気がよい、何人かが一緒に住んでいるので安全、などの利点があります。台所・浴室・トイレ・廊下など清掃、郵便物の受取り等は家主が行います。



入居時には身分証等のコピーと保証金3万円(何もなければ返却)が必要。希望者は、性別、入居予定日・期間等を記入の上、連絡をお願いします。



From my house to Kamishakujii station on Seibushinjuku Line is 4 min walk. From there, 14 min to Takadanobaba, 16 min to Shinjuku. Shinjuku is the most popular place in Tokyo and is nice place for getting jobs and sightseeing. Owner of the house knows well about foreign countries and speak English, so foreigners are also welcomed. Owner will help your life in Japan if you want.



I have three rental rooms in my house. One room, 8 mats (13.2 sqm) Western-style room + 2 mats (3.3 sqm) closet&storage), is available now. Car parking is available.

The room is private room, full furnished, faced to South getting a lot of sunshine. Internet is available with wireless LAN(Wi-Fi). As the room is large, two people (relatives, lover or close friend etc.) also can live.

The room rent is 57,000 (If two live, 69,000) yen/mon. The utility cost is paid by all roomers. When 4 roomers live, it is about 6,000-8000 yen/mon.



4mats (6.6 sqm) kitchen, 5mats (8.3 sqm) dining room and 8 mats (13.2 sqm) living room are usable. The necessities of life such as washing machine/drying machine, microwave ovens, electric rice cooker and other cookware are included.



House: New 2 floors, 5LDK (Five rooms, Living room, Dining room and Kitchen) with car park. The house was built in a quiet residential district 15years ago.



Compared with Mansion/Apartment/Flat, the advantages are; Entrance hall, kitchen, bathroom& washroom(with lock) and toilet (fitted with wash let) are large. Kitchen, washroom and toilet are on both floors. As the room is connected to entrance hall, bath room and toilet by passage, you can come and go to the room without going through living room and dining room. As the owner and roomers live in a house together, it is safe etc. Owner cleans kitchen, bathroom and toilet etc.



If you are interested, send an e-mail writing something about yourself, nationality, age, sex, when you start to live, etc