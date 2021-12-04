International hostel by the sea

No.226461 シェアハウス/ゲストハウス
個室 個室が提供できます
喫煙/禁煙 禁煙
シェアハウス ? MyPlace
地域 ? 沖縄県
投稿日 2021/12/04 12:15
更新の有無 ? 更新有り
2021/12/04 12:19
家賃 ? 30,000円(月額)
性別 気にしない ?
連絡先 ?
MyPlace is an international hostel owned by a diving company in Naha city.

We recently released weekly / monthly rent for those who wish to stay in Okinawa for a long-time.

[Price]
・Dorm　JPY12,000/week　JPY30,000/month
・Single JPY20,000/week　JPY60,000/month
・Double JPY25,000/week　JPY75,000/month
(*The price for the double room is for 2 persons.)

★No deposit and No utility fee is needed!!
★Guarantor is not required.
★The price applied only for resident card holders.


[Our facilities & service]

Facilities
・Living & Kitchen for 24/7　
・Working & Studying space with sea view.
・Free car park

Benefits
・Special price for marine activities. (We are a marine leisure company!)
・Special discount for Japanese lesson

**Opportunity to stay free in Okinawa**
We are looking for long-stay helpers to work with us. Not only you can stay for free, but also you are able to join Kerama snorkeling & diving trips for free.
In addition, you will gain some allowances to cover your meal cost if you work hard enough.!
For more details, please refer to our website.

シェアハウス ゲストハウス 建物共用施設
建物共用施設
シェアハウス ゲストハウス 個室
個室
シェアハウス ゲストハウス ドミトリー寝室
ドミトリー寝室
シェアハウス ゲストハウス 建物共用施設
建物共用施設
シェアハウス ゲストハウス ドミトリー寝室
ドミトリー寝室
シェアハウス ゲストハウス 建物共用施設
建物共用施設
シェアハウス ゲストハウス 建物共用施設
建物共用施設
シェアハウス ゲストハウス その他
その他
シェアハウス ゲストハウス トイレ
トイレ
シェアハウス ゲストハウス その他
その他
