Femail flatmate wanted in traditional Japanese house.

We’re seeking a female flat mate in newly opened our share house in Kobe. It’s about 15 minutes from both Kobe and Sannomiya station by bus. 5 minutes from the supermarket. Also possible to go to Sannomiya by cycle, even it’s a walkable distance. There are mountains just behind us, beside the stream, and a small park on the hill. If you want to get away from busy city after your work, you’d better come back to our place. We’re are couple of Indian and Japanese, and have two boys. We’d love to welcome friendly people from all over the world.
Monthly rent is 40,000 yen included all expense (water, power, gas, wi-fi). Rental cycle is available.
Please contact me if you are interested.
