International hostel by the sea

MyPlace is an international hostel owned by a diving company in Naha city.



We recently released weekly / monthly rent for those who wish to stay in Okinawa for a long-time.



[Price]

・Dorm JPY35,000/month

・Single JPY60,000/month

・Double JPY70,000/month

(*The price for the double room is for 2 persons.)



★No deposit and No utility fee is needed!!

★Guarantor is not required.

★The price applied only for resident card holders.





[Our facilities & service]



Facilities

・Living & Kitchen for 24/7

・Working & Studying space with sea view.

・Free parking for your car



Benefits

・Special price for marine activities. (We are a marine leisure company!)



**Opportunity to stay for free in Okinawa**

We are looking for long-stay helpers to work with us. Not only you can stay for free, but also you are able to join Kerama snorkeling & diving trips for free.

In addition, you will gain some allowances to cover your meal cost if you work hard enough!

For more details, please refer to our website.