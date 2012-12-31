International hostel by the sea

|個室
MyPlace is an international hostel owned by a diving company in Naha city.
We recently released weekly / monthly rent for those who wish to stay in Okinawa for a long-time.
[Price]
・Dorm JPY35,000/month
・Single JPY60,000/month
・Double JPY70,000/month
(*The price for the double room is for 2 persons.)
★No deposit and No utility fee is needed!!
★Guarantor is not required.
★The price applied only for resident card holders.
[Our facilities & service]
Facilities
・Living & Kitchen for 24/7
・Working & Studying space with sea view.
・Free parking for your car
Benefits
・Special price for marine activities. (We are a marine leisure company!)
**Opportunity to stay for free in Okinawa**
We are looking for long-stay helpers to work with us. Not only you can stay for free, but also you are able to join Kerama snorkeling & diving trips for free.
In addition, you will gain some allowances to cover your meal cost if you work hard enough!
For more details, please refer to our website.
