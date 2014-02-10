Private room [54,000yen] Tokyo Setagaya Private room in a 4 room apartment.

|個室
|個室が提供できます
|喫煙/禁煙
|禁煙
|ニックネーム ?
|✓ FrankTokyo
|地域
|? 東京都 世田谷区
|投稿日
|2020/04/24 00:27
|家賃 ?
|54,000円(月額)
|性別
|気にしない ?
|連絡先 ?
|
[webメール]
Roommate Wanted - Sangenjaya, near Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
We are looking for a, non-smoking flatmate who needs an accommodation in Sangenjyaya, 2 stops (4 minutes) from Shibuya. The flatsharing is managed under the Western style.
ROOM 3
54000 + 6000(utility fee) = 60000 per month
View is unobstructed by other buildings due to low building regulations of the neighbour.
This room is the next to the #4 room.
*TV aerial socket
*Internet socket (free internet)
All flatmates will share:
dining and kitchen
refrigerator
microwave oven
dishwasher
tableware
home telephone
vacuum / mop
Where is the Sangenjaya?
Access and Local info are here
Interested applicants are welcomed to come view the flat. Please email with a list of time and dates you are available for viewing.
flat & equipment
The flat 61 square meters and located on the 4th floor (top). Only thing I would like to mention is that the building does not have a lift. This is quite common in Japan and it also provides a good exercise.
All rooms come equip with an air conditioner and basic furnishing (bedding, table, cabinet)
Please email us if you are interested, thank you!
