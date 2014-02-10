Private room [54,000yen] Tokyo Setagaya Private room in a 4 room apartment.

No.216322 部屋あり(個人運営)
個室 個室が提供できます
喫煙/禁煙 禁煙
ニックネーム ? FrankTokyo
地域 ? 東京都 世田谷区
投稿日 2020/04/24 00:27
家賃 ? 54,000円(月額)
性別 気にしない ?
連絡先 ?
Roommate Wanted - Sangenjaya, near Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

We are looking for a, non-smoking flatmate who needs an accommodation in Sangenjyaya, 2 stops (4 minutes) from Shibuya. The flatsharing is managed under the Western style.

ROOM 3
54000 + 6000(utility fee) = 60000 per month

View is unobstructed by other buildings due to low building regulations of the neighbour.
This room is the next to the #4 room.
*TV aerial socket
*Internet socket (free internet)

All flatmates will share:
dining and kitchen
refrigerator
microwave oven
dishwasher
tableware
home telephone
vacuum / mop

Where is the Sangenjaya?
Access and Local info are here

Interested applicants are welcomed to come view the flat. Please email with a list of time and dates you are available for viewing.

flat & equipment
The flat 61 square meters and located on the 4th floor (top). Only thing I would like to mention is that the building does not have a lift. This is quite common in Japan and it also provides a good exercise.

All rooms come equip with an air conditioner and basic furnishing (bedding, table, cabinet)

Please email us if you are interested, thank you!

ルームシェア 個室
個室
ルームシェア 個室
個室
