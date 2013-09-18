Private room available! / Close to Naha city

|個室
|個室が提供できます
|喫煙/禁煙
|禁煙
|シェアハウス ?
|✓ Far East LLC
|地域
|? 沖縄県
|投稿日
|2020/07/05 17:52
|更新の有無 ?
|
更新有り
2020/07/05 17:52
|家賃 ?
|42,000円(月額)
|性別
|気にしない ?
|連絡先 ?
|
詐欺に注意(読む)
相手にお金を送らないで!
[webメール]
private room available now!
Rent: 42,000 yen/month
Utilities fee : 12,000 yen/month (Includes electricity, water, gas, internet, household things etc...)
No need deposit and guarantor. First moving cost is 54,000 yen only.
From next month is 54,000 yen/month only for a room.
Fully furnished, WIFI, private room.
Located on Urasoe city which is close to Naha city. 15 min to Naha city and beach resort by bus. Only a 5 min walk to the bus stop and grocery store from house.
Good safe environment in great location.
A room is completely private with a key, so you can protect your privacy.
The room includes bed, fridge, air-conditioner, closet, desk and chair, internet etc...
Showers and toilets will be shared.
Minimum contract is more than 1 month.
welcome foreign student and business man and women in Okinawa!
ルームシェアジャパンは無料の掲示板サービスです。掲載の情報は各投稿者によるもので、投稿内容が本当かどうかや、それによって直接、間接に生じたどんな損失や被害について、運営者は一切の責任を持ちません。また、運営者は、いつでも、いかなる理由であれ、利用者に何らの通知をすることなく、内容を削除、修正、補充する権利を留保し、その結果については一切責任を負いません。投稿者・閲覧者は、以上の内容に同意した上でこのサイトを利用しているものとします。